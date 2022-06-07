LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of Lycoming County residents came to the County’s Board of Elections to request an audit of the 2020 election.

Several constituents banned together during the winter months to go door to door canvassing residences that voted in the 2020 election

Karen DiSalvo, one of the organizers, said they found homes that didn’t exist, residents with more than 1 voter ID, and people who claimed they didn’t vote but records show someone did under their name—all inconsistent with the state’s voting record

The group wants the board of elections to look into these claims, the affidavits filed, and change the way votes are counted

Ultimately, they want to go back to paper ballots and have a recount/investigation of the 2020 election. The group prepared a very thick binder full of documents to support their findings





Now the board of elections, the same members as the county’s commissioners, is tasked with going through this information to determine whether or not this will be investigated

No date yet on when this will be completed and presented to the public because they’re also very short-staffed.

