LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming Regional Police Department announced that they are joining crimewatch.net to give people direct access to crime and public safety information.

The website was made in partnership with the CRIMEWATCH Network, a network that helps police with community engagement.

Captain Chris Kriner says “This new website is the perfect starting point for establishing enhanced police and public partnerships. Technology gives us the opportunity to communicate with the public and be transparent with the public. Several police departments throughout the region are having great success using this technology, that includes Williamsport Bureau of Police and Pine Creek Township Police, two of our bordering partner agencies”

Other features the website offers are:

Receiving e-mail alerts on crimes committed in your area

Submit tips to local law enforcement

View recent Arrests and most wanted lists

Register camera and alarm systems

Connect with resources and services

Those interested can check out the new website or may download the mobile app which is available at the Apple App Store and the Android App Store.