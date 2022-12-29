LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The new year is filled with new and exciting opportunities. For two police departments in Lycoming County, 2023 will bring a big change that is intended to benefit the community starting January 1st.

Old Lycoming township police and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police will become one, being renamed as the Lycoming Regional Police Department.

There has been a lot of planning and organizing going into this merger since 2019. The idea is to have more consistent and efficient policing within the area in a more cost-efficient manner.

“Really one of the driving factors was to be able to continue providing the level of service the communities are used to, at a sustainable cost,” said Nathan Deremer of the Lycoming Regional Police Department.

“And I’m excited to kind of bring my experience and show them, they’re a good bunch of guys and girls, and the whole idea, I guess, is to make things better. And we’ll do that and that’s the exciting part of it, to make for a better service,” Chief Kriner of the Lycoming Regional Police Department told Eyewitness News.

The Lycoming Regional Police Department will begin service on the first day of the new year.