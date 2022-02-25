Lycoming Mall over $200,000 in debt to water and sewer authority

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming Mall in Muncy Township is now almost a quarter of a million dollars in debt to the Lycoming County water and sewer authority.

The Lycoming Mall has been behind on its water and sewer payments for over a year. Now it’s more than $200,000 in debt and if it’s not paid off, the mall will be set for sheriff’s sale.





“We are in the process of going through the sheriff’s sale proceeding with Lycoming Mall,” said Christine Weigle, executive director of LCWSA.

The Lycoming County water and sewer authority services this mall, but they haven’t received consistent payments over the last year.

“During the sheriff sale paperwork that we have to submit the number was around $240,000. The number is just over $250,000 because we need to add legal fees to that,” stated Weigle.

The water and sewer authority has been supplying the mall with service for several years, but like many business owners, they began falling behind on payments during the pandemic.

“COVID came and obviously retail took a major, significant. So we’ve been working with all of our customers actually throughout the covid window of time,” explained Weigle.

The mall hasn’t been filled with stores and shoppers in the past few years but some businesses remain. Weigle says they won’t be shutting off service, but they’ll wait for payments or the sheriff’s sale.

“We are not in a position right now to shut the mall’s water service off because they do have tenants and we certainly don’t want to hurt the tenants,” said Weigle.

The sheriff’s sale proceeding began in January with the deadline set for May 6th. The owners, Lycoming Mall Realty Holding LLC, will have to make the payment in full before then but Weigle hopes they can reach a solution.

“We don’t want to have a sheriff’s sale. We don’t like to reach this point with a customer, but it’s the way that we would secure our water and sewer fees in order to be fair and equitable to our other customers,” stated Weigle.

Weigle says they have been in communication with the mall earlier this week. We are working to get more information about the mall’s debt from both the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office and the owners of the mall. We will bring you those updates as this story continues to develop.