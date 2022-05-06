PENNSDALE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming Mall has once again escaped going up for sheriff’s sale.

Just two days before the Lycoming Mall was scheduled for sheriff’s sale the owners made a payment in full to the county’s water and sewer authority.

After almost 2 years without payment to the Lycoming County sewer and water authority, the Lycoming Mall’s balance is finally $0.

“On Wednesday we were able to that payment was wired in full for the amount past due owed and actually, the current month’s bills were also paid in full,” stated Christine Weigle, executive director of LCWSA.





The authority hadn’t received payment from Kohan Retail Investment Group, the owners of the mall, since late 2020. Bringing the balance to about $300,000.

“As those bills accumulate, on top of the actual fees for water and sewer that number also includes late fees, the penalties, and then all the legal proceedings fees get paid through that payment that was just,” explained Weigle.

The mall was scheduled for a sheriff’s sale on May 6th, but it was avoided just two days before. Although few businesses remain in the mall, the authority never cut off their service.

“The retail industry has taken such a hit that the businesses that are still in the mall shouldn’t pay the price for the owner not making their payments,” said Weigle.

Weigle says the authority won’t roll the dice when it comes to late bills again.

“We have been very patient during the covid process and we just can’t wait that long to receive payment. The amount grows very quickly.”

There’s still no word on future plans for the Lycoming Mall. Weigle hopes to see the space eventually repurposed.

“From the authority, it doesn’t matter to us who owns the mall, we would just like to see it get repurposed and reused for the benefit of the community,” expressed Weigle.

We reached out to the owners for a comment on the future plans of the mall but we haven’t heard back.