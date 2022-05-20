WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a woman from Woodward Township lost over $91,000 to scammers between November 2021 and May 2022.

Authorities say that a 69-year-old woman was contacted by unknown scammers who told her that she had $2.5 million in an account.

The scammers then told her that in order for her to withdraw that money she would need to pay taxes and fees, according to reports.

Officials say the victim paid the scammers a total of $91,577 in cash, checks, money orders, and gift cards.