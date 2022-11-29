WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s GivingTuesday and people are making donations to charities and communities in need of help.

A Lycoming County non-profit partnered with local businesses to raise money for several organizations

Lycoming County United Way works year-round to provide communities with health, education, and financial opportunities. They collaborated with three restaurants and a non-profit to reach their goal for national GivingTuesday.

“We are partnering with again this year with Allone Charities over in the Wilkes-Barre area. And we’re partnering with them to take advantage of $1,000 gift that they’re making to 49 different charities,” said Ron Frick, President of Lycoming County United Way.

Allone will match the first $1,000 raised with their goal of $30,000. Lycoming County United Way is working with restaurants in Williamsport for the event.

“The Brickyard and Stonehouse are both supporting us and giving back a little bit from the sale of food at their establishment and also the James Restaurant.,” Frick told Eyewitness News.

GivingTuesday has been celebrated for 10 years. It’s become a global movement that encourages people to donate to charities and organizations of their choice.

Erick Gainer, manager at the Brickyard Restaurant & Ale House believes it’s important to give back where you can and support our communities.

“They support us and make sure that we stay afloat and that we are actually able to keep people employed and be a positive asset to the community. So, you know it’s very easy to give back 10% when the community helps us out so much,” Gainer explained.

If you can’t make it out tonight you can make a donation directly to Lycoming County United Way.