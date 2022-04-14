LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local non-profit organization has celebrated 100 years of serving its customers in Central Pennsylvania.

The Lycoming County United Way was formed in Williamsport in 1922. The organization was created to relieve community issues and raise funds for human service programs.

Despite the hurdles of the pandemic, they’re still working to support residents across three counties.







“As the community needs increase, we’re going to need to do more and more of that and think this is just an example of how 100 years of history has really helped to support the community,” said Ron Frick, President, Lycoming County United Way.

They’ll be celebrating this incredible milestone all year long with several celebrations and fundraisers.