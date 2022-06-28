WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming SPCA has been overwhelmed with surrendered animals for several months, and it seems to keep growing.

Alyssa Correll, the Executive Director of the Lycoming SPCA, said many people adopted during the pandemic and now more and more people are giving up their pets.

She said a lot of factors play into it, people get sick or elderly, some go back to work and no longer have the time to commit to a pet, and others can’t keep up with the financial burden, especially with the rising costs of inflation.

They have 51 spots for dogs but have over 60 in their care, many animals are being fostered by staff.

There’s a waiting list for both dogs and cats, anywhere from 3 months to 6 months long.

They’re not associated with the National ASPCA and don’t receive any federal or state funding.





They also don’t euthanize any animals, but that makes it hard to handle.

Their location, like many, is short-staffed and has struggled to keep up with the growing demand of surrendered animals.

They urge people to not adopt or purchase animals that they’re not committed to caring for.