LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say beware of scam calls coming from people pretending to work for law enforcement.

According to the press release, police are warning Lycoming County residents of a scam involving someone pretending to be a part of the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators stated residents in Lycoming County have been receiving calls from a male stating the following:

“I am from the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office and a warrant has been issued for your arrest”

“This is Deputy Mark Andrews with the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office you have outstanding fines and need to meet e to sign a bail piece”

“This is Deputy Wade Carson and you have two charges for not showing up for jury duty saying you need to come to Lycoming County Sheriff’s office and he’d call back”

After the caller states the false information they tell people to go to National Bank for one check that they will be reimbursed for along with their money spent at the odometer when they leave, police note.

Before you give anyone personal information always call the agency the caller claims to be and do not meet with anyone to sign a bail piece or get them a check, the police adds.

The police give you these steps to take to protect yourself from becoming a victim of the scam.

Under no circumstances should the resident ever provide any personal information by phone when receiving any calls unless the resident personally knows the caller.

Never provide any credit card information to anyone who the resident does not personally know or with whom a resident has not initiated the call.

Note any telephone number of the caller which can be found on the resident’s telephone system.

Document the conversation with the suspect making the call.

Disconnect without providing any information to the caller.LycCall the office of the Lycoming County Sheriff at 570-327-2280 if you have any concerns that he or she may be a wanted person or to inquire if the Office of Sheriff’s has any reason to make contact with you. Note: the Office of Sheriff’s does not conduct business in this manner by telephone.

the Office of Sheriff’s does not conduct business in this manner by telephone. Any resident who has already received any similar to these described is requested to call the Office of Lycoming County Sheriff’s to report the calls

Note when criminals are questioned by YOU they become very uncooperative.

Criminals are able to access much of the police’s personal information simply with the use of personal computers and websites that have our personal information. Such as ‘white pages and social media sites.

Sheriff Mark Lusk states this is a scam and is being investigated by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Lycoming County District Attorney.