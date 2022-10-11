EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran.

The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way

In the end, Camila picked Morgan to move on in the competition.

The coach said she welled up with pride watching her preform and Morgan is irreplacable on the show.

We will continue to update you on Morgan’s movement throughout the show.