Lycoming County mother charged with involuntary manslaughter after infant death

MONTGOMERY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County woman is facing manslaughter charges after the death of her child.

According to a report from police, 27-year-old Tallia Charlebois was taken into custody after her three-month-old son was found deceased Wednesday afternoon.

The report states that police were initially called to Charlebois’s apartment on South Main Street in Montgomery Borough around 5:30 a.m. to perform a welfare check after a friend of Charlebois called them concerning the wellbeing of the child.

On the initial check, police say they observed that the child was conscience and not in need of medical attention, and that Charlebois was capable of caring for the child.

Around 1:30 p.m. police were called back to the scene, this time for the victim being in cardiac arrest. Charlebois suggested that EMS use Narcan on the infant.

The infant was pronounced deceased just before 3:00 p.m. at UPMC Muncy.

Police say a search of the apartment lead to the discovery of suspected fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia, including a container in a baby swing filled with needles and glassine baggies.

Charlebois is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and several drug possession/usage charges.