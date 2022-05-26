MCHENRY TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office was called to a scene in Jersey Mills on Wednesday morning along with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Fire, and EMS personnel.

Joseph Shoemaker, age 66, died due to massive blunt force trauma while felling trees says the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say Shoemaker was in the process of cutting down trees at a campsite off of Old Post Office Road when the tree he was cutting struck him, resulting in death.