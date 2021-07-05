Lycoming County man faces aggravated assault charges after shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Lycoming County man is facing serious charges after police say he fired several shots at two people.

27-year-old Stephen Stavish is behind bars after investigators say he fired at a woman and her acquaintance on Newberry Street Friday evening.

Police say the rounds hit within a few feet of the pair, and Stavish ran into a home, with police setting up a perimeter outside the place.

A few hours later Stavish surrendered to the police.

Along with aggravated assault, Stavish is charged with recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

He’s in the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 bail.