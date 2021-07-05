Lycoming County man faces aggravated assault charges after shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Lycoming County man is facing serious charges after police say he fired several shots at two people.

27-year-old Stephen Stavish is behind bars after investigators say he fired at a woman and her acquaintance on Newberry Street Friday evening.

Police say the rounds hit within a few feet of the pair, and Stavish ran into a home, with police setting up a perimeter outside the place.

A few hours later Stavish surrendered to the police.

Along with aggravated assault, Stavish is charged with recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

He’s in the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos