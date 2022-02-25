Lycoming County man embezzled over $300K, sentenced to probation for tax evasion

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — One man in Lycoming County was sentenced to probation after allegedly embezzling money and not paying taxes.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Joseph Rinker, 51, Lycoming County, was sentenced to two years of probation by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Brann for tax evasion.
U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Rinker pleaded guilty to a criminal informant that charged him with using his position as manager of Harvest Moon Restaurant in Williamsport, to embezzle over $300,000.
Officials say Rinker failed to report the money as income to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from 2014 to 2017.
Rinker has been ordered to pay $64,250 in restitution to the IRS prior to his sentencing hearing, which was held on Friday, February 18, 2022.