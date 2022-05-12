COGAN STATION, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County man is being accused of sex crimes against children.

Police say they arrested Allen Kulp Jr. after a search warrant was executed at his home around 8:00 a.m., Thursday in the 3000 block of Lycoming Creek Road.

According to investigators, after no one answered the door, officers announced themselves and forced their way into the home where they found Kulp Jr. inside. All electronic devices found in the home were seized by police and will be sent for forensic examination.

Officers say Kulp Jr. was arrested and taken into custody on two felony arrest warrants for incidents involving the sexual abuse of two separate children.

A press release from Old Lycoming Township Police says Kulp Jr. was charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of unlawful contact with a minor for victim number 1, as well as, three counts of sexual abuse of children, 2 counts of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent exposure for victim number 2.

Kulp Jr. was arraigned in front of MDJ Solomon and remanded to the Lycoming County Prison with no bail, as Kulp Jr. has a prior conviction for escape and he has ties in New Mexico, police say.