Lycoming County man charged with filing false tax returns

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Joseph Rinker, 51, of Jersey Shore, was charged on Monday with one count of filing false tax returns.

According to Acting Unites States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Rinker failed to report income from 2014 to 2017 after embezzling $300,000 from Harvest Moon restaurant, convenience store, and gas station in Williamsport, the business he co-owned.

According to Brandler, the estimated loss is $64,250.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offense charged is three years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine