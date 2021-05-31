Lycoming County man arrested for theft, drug charges pending

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have arrested a Lycoming County man on theft charges.

Carl Caum was arrested Saturday for access device fraud after police say he illegally used an Old Lycoming Township resident’s debit card while they were in the hospital.

While serving a warrant to Caum’s home on Merrill Avenue, Old Lycoming Police say they seized a quantity of methamphetamine from the home. Police say additional drug charges are pending.

Caum was arraigned and is currently at Lycoming County Prison.