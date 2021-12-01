Lycoming County joins the Book One Club

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY — Lycoming County has joined the Book One Club, a program created by the company Avenu.

The county’s first documents have been digitalized previously, and the public records only went back to the 1950s and 1960s.





But now there are documents available from the 1700s.

The county’s Register and Recorder David Huffman helped coordinate the nearly year-long project and the records are available for public use in the county court.

Eyewitness News reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this story tonight at 5:00 p.m.