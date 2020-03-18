Lycoming County implements COVID-19 restrictions

Coronavirus Response

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Government officials in Lycoming County announced Wednesday their plans to head off the COVID-19 virus.

A handful of leaders in the county spoke including the county sheriff and president judge.

The director of Lycoming County Public Safety gave an update sharing how they are cooperating with the CDC. No confirmed presumptive cases in Lycoming county.

The county will remain open, but it is asking the public to limit any contact at public buildings if it’s not an emergency.

