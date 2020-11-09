Lycoming County home destroyed by explosion, fire

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Fire crews responded to reports of an explosion and a house on fire in Old Lycoming Township Sunday morning.

Homeowners Jerry and Shelly Crist had just left for church when the explosion took place. They told Eyewitness News that emergency personnel said they likely wouldn’t be here today if they hadn’t been out of the house.

The cause of the fire currently being investigated and local Red Cross is assisting the Crists during this time.

Reporter Sean Coffey will have more from the family on later editions of Eyewitness News.