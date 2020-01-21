Lycoming County Hires Two New Detectives

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Three positions have been eliminated in the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office making room for two new part-time county detective positions.



The two new-part time county detectives will investigate major crimes and active homicide cases.



The Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office, seen here, will see two new part-time detectives in 2020.

There are still two unsolved homicide cases in Williamsport, where two juveniles under 16 were killed this past summer.



These two new positions will also save the county 25-thousand dollars a year.

Reporter Morgan Parrish will have more on the new positions tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.