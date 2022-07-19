WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An annual summer sports program is back in full swing in Lycoming County.

It’s not only fun but teaches kids discipline and responsibility

Williamsport area junior golf has returned for the second year and players say they’re up for a good challenge.

“Well, it’s hard work but it’s good,” said Trinity Hagemeyer, one of the junior golfers.

This time they’ve partnered with the River Valley Regional YMCA to expand the program and provide opportunities for youth to play the game.

“They’re learning the game but more importantly they’re having fun with the game so it’s going to keep them going and going hopefully for the rest of their life,” said Leroy Baer, the lead coach of Williamsport Area Junior Golf.

The golfers practiced pitching and putting, something they said is fun but not as easy as it looks.





“To be honest I feel like having the correct aim sometimes because sometimes when I’m trying to like get the ball where I need to get it because sometimes it turns like I’m moving my body too much,” said Antoine McBride, a junior golfer.

Another golfer, who was in the program last year, says it’s all about understanding the right technique.

“The golf club, there’s like a line in the middle of it, and right where that line is, you have to hit the ball there to make it go straight or where you want it to be at,” said Kai Williams, one of the junior golfers.

Golf can teach focus, responsibility, and honesty because you’re in charge of keeping your score. Coach Baer is thrilled to see the program and the players grow.

“From the first week to this 4th week, you can see the progress and you can see they’re really paying attention and they’re learning how to hit the back of the ball. We want to make this one of the main things in this city,” Baer told Eyewitness News.

Since it has expanded, the program now has different days and times for young golfers to join in on the fun.