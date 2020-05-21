Lycoming County extends property tax deadline

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Many people have been facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s in part why local county commissioners are hoping to ease some of that burden for area residents.

The Lycoming County commissioners have chosen to extend the property tax deadline to help people deal with some of the cash flow issues they’re having at this time.

The Lycoming County commissioners have been faced with a handful of questions during this pandemic.



But the most recent one… “we’ve had several residents reach out to us regarding the property taxes and whether we can extend the face period,” said Lycoming County commissioner Scott Metzger.

The answer is yes. The county commissioners approved a resolution to extend the face value period for payment of real estate taxes to August 31st. This gives residents an extra 60 days so they won’t have a penalty.

“It would end normally June 30th and then the penalty phase kicks in July 1st. With this proposal it would be the penalty would kick in September 1st and the phase period would be until August 31st,” Metzger explained.

It’s a way to help out the small and large businesses, as well as anyone else who may have lost their job due to COVID-19. Metzger tells us he applauds the way the community has been coping with the pandemic, especially as Lycoming County continues to navigate through the ‘yellow phase’ of reopening.

“People have been responsible. The cases in our area are low compared to other areas and that’s because of people’s behaviors and they’re getting used to wearing a mask and also keeping social distancing so it’s important people continue to follow the CDC guidelines,” he added.

Metzger also tells us it’s important to have businesses reopen and he hopes Governor Wolf will announce the green phase of reopening at some point soon.