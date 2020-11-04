Lycoming County election officials wrap up ballot count

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — While the ballot count continues throughout the commonwealth, Lycoming County election officials say all of the roughly 12,500 mail-in and absentee ballots received by Election Day, were counted by Tuesday at 4 p.m., with some still trickling in via the mail.

The county says the process is obviously more painstaking in more populated counties, but attributes the county’s willingness to pool employees from outside the election office to help count as a key in their efficiency.

County elections officials are very confident they can properly validate and authenticate any and all mail-in and absentee ballots that arrive before the Friday 5 p.m. deadline, and have no reason to expect they will be subject to higher degrees of fraud.

