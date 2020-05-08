Lycoming County discusses reintegrating back into society

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The meeting started off with a summary of the past 51 days and how the community has been holding up.



The district attorney shared there has been an uptick in violent crime in the county since the pandemic started… including a homicide and an increase in narcotic activity.



On the other hand, the director of Children and Youth says there has been a reduction of referrals coming into the agency. With schools and daycares closed, the reports are down.

It then went into businesses reopening and the importance of being smart and safe.



The district attorney, county sheriff, Children and Youth and president judge are among the nearly dozen leaders who spoke at the meeting.

“We have to use common sense. And we have to recognize it’s a yellow light. This isn’t a green light. And what we do today is going to build our safety and for the future of September and that’s an important time because that’s when our kids have to go back to school,” said Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito.