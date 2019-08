(WBRE/WYOU-TV) We are learning more about a deadly plane crash in Lyocming County.

The coroner has identified the pilot as 40-year old Douglas Cromley of Lewisburg.

His passenger was 67-year old David McCormick of Allenwood.

The plane went down on Sunday, just south of the jersey shore airport in Nippenose Township.

The national transportation safety board was on the scene today investigating the crash.

Autopsies on Cromley and McCormick are scheduled tomorrow afternoon in Allentown