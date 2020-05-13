Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce lends a hand to businesses

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) More than anyone, small businesses have been feeling the pinch of Governor Wolf’s shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, local organizations are helping to provide some relief to get them back on their feet until we are fully in the green phase of reopening.

“We need small businesses here not only in Lyco. County but across the country because small businesses are truly the lifeblood of any community,” said Jason Fink, President of the Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber has established a pool of $200,000 in funds that will be used to make grants and loans to small businesses that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They did a survey to get a better gauge of how the small businesses are doing.

“Came across the fact that there were a lot of businesses that ended up having to quickly shut down or scale back their operations, and now that we’re in the yellow phase we’re looking at some assistance being needed to be able to help them get back up in operation,” said Jason Fink.

The Chamber of Commerce is giving out $100,000 in grants and $100,000 in loans. The loans are up to 2 years for pay-back with 0% interest.

The parameters of the program include up to $2,000 in a loan and $2,000 in a grant for a maximum of any funding not to exceed $4,000.

“You know what we’re trying to do is be able to provide just another resource. There’s a lot of needs that businesses have right now. This has been just a catastrophic impact upon their operations and if this is one way that we can step in to be able to help get them a little further through this so we can get to the green phase to be able to be back and operating so they’re able to just survive,” said Jason Fink

Jason also tells me they’ll be running this program until they run out of funds.

Applications will be reviewed as they are received and applicants will be accepted or denied on a rolling basis.

Any business owner who has retail sales of $3,000,000 or less can apply on the website here and look under the COVID resources center.