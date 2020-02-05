Lycoming County career fair draws hundreds

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hundreds of people looking for work made their way to Williamsport Wednesday.

PA Career Link Lycoming County held its career expo today the Genetti Hotel this afternoon. 81 employers from across the area set up tables for people to learn more about available opportunities.

Jobs ranged from Pennsylvania State Police to Nesco Resource. Food and refreshments were also available. Organizers say they’re happy to see the large crowd.

“This is an extremely wonderful event it is our largest expo that we have in Lycoming County. The wide array of employers that are here can fit any job that someone may be looking for or maybe they want to change their career so it’s a wonderful opportunity to meet those employers,” said Theresa Kohler, a business consultant at PA Career Link.

The next PA Career Link expo in Lycoming County will be held in the fall.