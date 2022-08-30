WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August is National Black-Owned Business Month, bringing recognition to those businesses all across the country.

A local Black-owned home health care business is the first of its kind in Lycoming County, and the women behind it say they’re proud to serve their community.

“It’s a very proud moment for my family and I. My grandmother is also here, however with my mother being the owner of the first Black home care agency in town I’m very proud just to be her daughter.” Tai Green, Human Resources representative of 4 D’s Home Care LLC said.

Located in Williamsport, 4 D’s Home Care LLC is the first and only company of its kind in Lycoming County.

The family run business offers a variety of non-medical in-home services.

“So we won’t give you your medicine per say, but we will remind you to take your medicine. We can help with bathroom assistance, we also assist with going shopping, we can also assist with companion care as well as third shift, second shift and weekend hours,” Greene continued.

They also serve Union, Snyder and Clinton Counties.

Teresa Tyler-Frierson, owner of 4 D’s Home Care LLC, has always had a passion for helping others.

“My mother used to say I’ve been a caregiver all my life and she used to always tell me ‘stop bringing people home to take care of, stop bringing them home’. It’s the truth, so I guess it’s just a gift that we have,” Tyler-Frierson said.

They’ll celebrate their 1 year anniversary on September 1st, the same day as their grandmother’s birthday.

They’re also looking to expand to the neighboring states.

Tai says they’re grateful to make history with their business while working beside family.

“We’re here, we’re open, we’re hiring, we’re glad to be in the building. So now I can’t wait to give to people like myself,” Green added.