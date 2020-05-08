Lycoming County among 24 counties moving to ‘yellow phase’

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 24 counties have now officially entered the “yellow phase” of the governor’s plan to reopen Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus pandemic. That includes nine counties in our region.

Thursday Eyewitness News spoke with some business owners who tell us it’s about time… and they’re looking forward to seeing more people out and about.

Friday is the day 24 counties will see some relief from the ‘stay at home’ orders, including Lycoming County. This is all part of Governor Wolf’s three phase reopening plan. All counties on the list are allowed to have some retail stores open back up with social distancing guidelines. Childcare centers will also open back up.

Reporter Morgan Parrish took the question to social media – what do you think of this plan? And is it too soon?



Lycoming County will be entering Governor Wolf's "Yellow Phase" tomorrow..with some retail shops/childcare centers reopening. What do you guys think? Too soon? @wbrewyou pic.twitter.com/NxufLIp8zW — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) May 7, 2020

One viewer responded saying, “I don’t think daycares should open yet. Would be hard on the owners to socially distance children or even make them keep masks on.”

Sugar & Spice Convenient Care Home of Williamsport responded with, “We will not be opening yet. We need to make sure we have all the supplies needed to keep the children safe and healthy.”

Moving to yellow phase also allows for gatherings of up to 25 people. Currently, the statewide ‘red’ designation bans all gatherings or outside trips that are not related to health, safety or employment at an essential job.

Jack Klompus tells Eyewitness News, “I think the plan will be effective. 50 cases or less per 100,000 people for two weeks.”

For more information on Governor Wolf’s plan for reopening Pennsylvania Click Here.