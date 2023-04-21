WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming College Officials sent a message to their entire student body on Friday to make the school’s stance clear that hatred will not be tolerated after a drag show was postponed due to threats of gunfire.

The Lycoming College Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) was originally scheduled to sponsor a drag show on Saturday, April 15. However, the administration received reports of a group of students that were overheard in the dining hall talking about “shooting up” the drag show and anyone in attendance and laughing about it.

A press release states, due to the reports the College and the Williamsport Bureau of Police have been investigating the “shooting” claims. The school says the claims are “an expression of hatred that has no place in our community and could be considered a terroristic threat.”

Williamsport police say they support the school and the LGBTQ+ community proceeding with the event and will provide a police presence at the show.

The GSA says they still plan on holding the drag show and event they say “is a statement about freedom of expression and embracing diverse entities.”

Freedom of expression and building a culture that embraces diverse identities are values that are foundational to Lycoming College. To uphold those values, it is essential that we collectively take a stand against all words of hatred directed at our LGBTQ+ community, especially those that seek to intimidate by invoking violence. The administration is prepared to work with all students, faculty, and staff to identify and enact additional steps that move us toward being a place where LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and staff are safe from harassment, discriminatory words, and expressions of hatred.” President Dr. Kent Trachte, Ed.D, & Dean of Students Dr. Daniel Miller, Ed.D.

The message was originally sent out on Friday, April 14. However, the drag show was postponed and will be rescheduled for another time before the end of the spring semester.

