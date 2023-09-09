WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local college football coach already considered a legend can add to his legacy.

A stadium is now named in his honor.

Hundreds of friends, family members, and former football players cheer with the announcement.

That long-time Lycoming College head football coach Frank Girardi

Will forever be honored with his name high above the field where he led so many teams to victory.

A video helped fans look back at a hall-of-fame coaching career.

Frank Girardi led the Lycoming College Warriors to 13 conference championships and 257 wins over 36 years.

The team now plays at coach Frank Girardi’s stadium, where the coach was quick to share the credit for his success and legacy.

“It means that so many were involved for this day to come. and so much has to be given to our former players that were here,” said Girardi.

As you can see, this is not the first time that Lycoming College has honored former head football coach Frank Girardi. Following the special ceremony, so many of his former players told me, it was their honor to spend one more afternoon out on the football field with their former coach

“Walking in here it was emotionally charging because there are six decades of athletes who have been influenced by coach G throughout the years. and that is thousands of young men he helped shape into leaders better men and ultimately led us to good programs,” explained Joe Feerrar a former Lycoming quarterback.

“Coach was more than just an X’s and O’s football coach. He was someone who taught us how to be men, how to be responsible, and love each other. If you know coach Girardi, you know it is about family,” says Gienn Smith II former Lycoming quarterback.

“They came out today and it was extremely emotional for me to see those guys. and that is what I think about, to share this honor with all of them,” added Girardi.