Lycoming College expects to have students back on campus in the fall

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One local university in Lycoming County is giving hope to students, that virtual classes will not go on forever.

Lycoming College made the announcement they will resume residential education in the fall.

The announcement was made recently as spring semester came to an end.

The Lycoming College board of trustees recently met and endorsed a recommendation to plan for the resumption of residential education in the fall. The plan is constructed in a way that is both safe and responsible.

Lycoming College president Kent Trachte posted a letter on the school’s website, saying this decision was based on many factors.

The first being, “Lycoming County never experienced a pandemic surge and has already moved into Pennsylvania’s ‘yellow phase’ of reopening. The second, the college benefits from a close working relationship with the Williamsport based regional center of UPMC, a truly world class health system.”

Finally, the last reason stated they “believe the nature of their curriculum and their small class sizes will make it easier to adapt to the safety and social distancing protocols that need to be put into place.”

Trachte also states a task force has been established to draw up a broad array of resources to create a detailed plan. This includes everything from figuring out how to repopulate campus, to testing and tracing protocols, to ways of protecting those who have health conditions that leave them more vulnerable.

The Lycoming College board of trustees also established a COVID-19 emergency financial aid fund to help families who are facing hardships during this pandemic.

This new fund is intended to provide additional financial aid for the 2020-21 school year and help students return to school.