Lycoming College ends 2022 eSports season with first-ever ECAC champion

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming College eSports and Gaming Club is ending its fall 2021 season with a celebration as their very first champion at the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) was crowned.

Mo Terry, class of 2022, was the club’s first champion, and with the title, comes rewards. The club says they’re looking forward to a brand new arena outfitted gaming computers, console setups, a projector for video reviews, and a space for streaming matches.

With the new championship and the new amenities, the club hopes to draw in more members for the 2022 spring semester.

“The amount of work the players and regular club members put in for this to happen has been amazing,” said Head Advisor and Assistant Athletic Trainer, Joshua Gooch. “We are young but resourceful, and now with the new arena starting to come together, I hope we can attract new students to join us.”

Four teams went to the playoffs with Mo Terry competing on the Madden ’21 team, and Matt Michenfelder, competing on the NBA2K team. Both of them finished top and went on to win three separate player of the week and three separate, rookie of the week awards.

This is the second year the club has competed in ECAC, a competition that consists of 150 schools, 11 titles, and three divisions all competing.

The Lycoming College club expanded from competing in two titles in its first year to competing in five this past season. The titles include League of Legends, Madden, NBA2K, Super Smash Brothers and Valorant.

“The focus was on taking a leap forward as a club, which is exactly what happened,” Gooch said.

The season wrapped up with Mo Terry winning the conference title in Madden ’21 on Playstation 4.

“Winning the ECAC Madden Championship was more than just a win and a trophy to me,” said Terry. “I gained a new family with eSports club.

Any students interested in any of the ECAC titles can join the club’s chat here or email esports@lycoming.edu for more information.