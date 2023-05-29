HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Lycoming County is currently closed after a motorcycle and a bear reportedly collided.

According to the Lycoming County 911 Communications Center, first responders were called to the 4600 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Hepburn Township for reports of vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a bear, Monday afternoon.

The Lycoming County 911 Communication Center told Eyewitness News those involved in the crash suffered multiple injuries and Pleasant Valley Road is currently shut down.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries sustained or the current status of the bear that collided with the motorcycle.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.