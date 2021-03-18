LVHN to unveil fleet of mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicles

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a partnership with Lehigh Valley Health Network, an Allentown Toyota dealership will be unveiling mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicles on Friday.

LVHN began the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Unit in January to reach large concentrations of people eligible for the vaccine, but that may be unable to get to hospitals or drive-through clinics.

Over 2,000 people have been vaccinated through the program, mostly at skilled nursing facilities and personal care homes that were not served by commercial pharmacies.