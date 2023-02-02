EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning Friday, Lehigh Valley Health Network will close five of their COVID vaccine clinics in several counties including Luzerne, Monroe, and Schuylkill.

LVHN says part of the reason is a lower number of patients coming in to get the vaccine; additionally, a high percentage of people are already fully vaccinated or boosted.

The clinics originally opened because the vaccine came in multi-dose vials, but just months ago, manufacturers switched to single-dose vials to control waste. This gives family practices the opportunity to offer the vaccine.

“We want to make sure people understand that it’s not that we don’t think that vaccines are any less important than they are, but we’re putting them in places that are more convenient, that have more information about just general healthcare and we think that’s a win for our community,” said Doctor Alex Benjamin, Chief of Infection and Control with the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

LVHN primary care practices will continue to offer COVID vaccines starting on Monday.