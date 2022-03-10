LVHN hiring nurses, healthcare professionals at new Dickson City hospital

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new hospital is nearing completion in the heart of the shopping district in Lackawanna County. But a nationwide nursing shortage has hospital officials taking extra steps to fill all the new jobs.

Construction is underway on Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Dickson City Hospital. The new, 100,000 square foot facility is expected to open this May and will add more than 250 jobs to the area.

“We are hiring like mad of course. It takes a lot of people to run a hospital. Interviewing, hiring, starting orientation and training, the planning for all the education of everyone and just ordering everything, building. It’s just extremely exciting,” said Kim Jordan, President, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City.

Amid nationwide nursing shortages, the hospital hosted a hiring event at the University of Scranton Thursday. Dozens of nurses came out to discuss employment opportunities with staff members and even interview for jobs on-the-spot.

“We are doing our best to recruit not only for our new facility in Dickson City but across our organization and certainly across healthcare. Nursing is an amazing profession, but we need more people in it,” said President Kim Jordan.

Lehigh Valley Health Network is staffing upon many different workers, including those in-demand nurses.

“The nurses have been working long hours. Actually, everybody in healthcare, in different facilities around our area have been working long hours, so this will be definitely helpful and benefit the nurses that have been doing this for several years now,” said Tiffany Dickson, Patient Care Specialist, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City

Lehigh Valley Health Network has nine hospital campuses in Eastern Pennsylvania. The new Dickson City Hospital is the first in the Scranton area.



To learn more about employment opportunities, head to LVHN’s career website for more information.