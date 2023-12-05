LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne Merchants Association announced Tuesday it will hold its Second Annual Hometown Christmas Stocking Stuffer event in December.

The town of Luzerne has dropped off stocking stuffers at every local business and children are invited to bring their stockings to the businesses in town and receive a “stocking stuffer” at each of the participating businesses.

The event will be held Saturday, December 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Main Street in Luzerne.

The list of participating businesses can be seen below or picked up at the first participating location:

Sugarkraze Candy Shoppe and Bakery, 229 Chapel Street, Luzerne; at the start of the event.

Courtesy: Luzerne Borough

Children can meet Santa at The Main Bean, 161 Main Street, Luzerne where free hot chocolate will be provided and free face painting will be provided by Joanna Martin.

Mr. Scrooge and The Grinch will also be roaming Main Street, so kids keep your eyes open.

The Luzerne Merchants Association developed this event to encourage families to visit small businesses and “shop local” this holiday season.

This event will be held rain or shine and entry to and participation in this event is free and open to the public.