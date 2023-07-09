LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not even the rain could stop the return of a local farmers market. It was the opening day of the Luzerne Merchants Farmers Market.

Like many other local events in the past few years, it was put on pause because of the pandemic.

The Luzerne Borough Merchants Association says they are excited for the market to return and bring local vendors together.

Not only does the market feature fresh produce from local farmers, but also has a wide variety of other goods like handmade soaps and fresh juices.

“We have the apple bakehouse that does a lot of baked goods with apples and other things as well. We have the farmers as well. We have other people that make different products as well,” said Alyssa Fusaro, Event Coordinator for the Luzerne Merchants Association.

“We love it. We love being a part of the community. We love helping out the community. We love being a small business too so. And we love being able to help out other vendors as well,” said Juice and Smoothie Vendor Robert Falvo.

The bureau says the market will host even more vendors when it’s not raining.

The market will set up every Sunday through the fall in the Luzerne Bank parking lot on Main Street.