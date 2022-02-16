Luzerne government buildings lifting mask mandates as cases fall

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Starting Wednesday you will no longer be required to wear a mask when entering certain government-owned buildings.

The requirement will be lifted Wednesday. However, they are still recommending the public to mask up but will not enforce it.

As the omicron variant eases its brutal grip, the number of new covid cases in the U.S. remains in a steep decline. The CDC says the seven-day average is now just over 175,000 that’s down more than 78% from January’s peak. According to acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, the administration has taken a “science and data-driven approach” when making decisions to curb the virus.

“Declaring victory over this deadly virus may be premature, however, unmasking today is safer than it was a month ago or even six months ago. It is critical that we assume our individual responsibility in continuing our fight against covid-19,” said Crocamo.

“Taking masks off like this may very well lead to an uptick in cases again. We’re still trying to figure out all of the effects of COVID on the human body,” said Infectious Disease Doctor Abraar Karan.

Although the mandate will be lifted Wednesday and wearing a mask will not be required, Crocamo says it is still highly recommended.