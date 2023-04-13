WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a night to celebrate at the West Moreland Club in Wilkes-Barre. The Luzerne Foundation hosted its Inaugural Community Champion Awards.

The organization hopes to highlight people in our community who make a difference in NEPA.

The winners were nominated by members of the community through an open voting process on the foundation’s website.

Four people were selected for these awards, including PA Live!’s own Chris Bohinski, who took home the 40 Below Innovator Champion Award.

“This is the first-ever Community Champion Awards, we have some amazing award winners, including wbre own Chris Bohinski. He does so many great things for our community, he’s always out there supporting our nonprofits, we’re happy to stand next to him today. Too often people say what can I do what can I do to be part of something that’s what we are at the luzerne foundation this award ceremony is set up to show the people who are doing good things in the community to support them and say thank you for their doing,” said Luzerne Foundation President And CEO, David Pedri.

The other awards given were business, nonprofit, and volunteer champion.