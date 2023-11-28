EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne Foundation has announced its first Wish Book.

According to the release, the Wish Book lists 26 non-profits who need assistance in helping make a difference for people in NEPA.

“The Wish Book was designed to shine a light on our area`s nonprofits as they help our neighbors every day,” said Jessica Suda Baab, Luzerne Foundation Philanthropic Services Coordinator.

Officials note some of the non-profits that are on the list are children’s grief camps, no-kill animal shelters, and outdoor veteran activities.

For more information on The Luzerne Foundation visit their website.