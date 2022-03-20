WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Performers of all ages got to showcase their talents on stage today in Luzerne County.

Twenty-five finalists performed in the first-ever “Luzerne County’s Got Talent” at the F.M. Kirby Center Sunday afternoon.

The event was hosted by PA State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski of ‘Eddie Day and the Starfires’.

Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association sponsored the event which brings together talented performers of all ages.

“As a teacher, I see smiling faces in my studio every day and for them to be able to perform at the Kirby Center, that’s where the joy comes from,” said Michele Millington, co-chair of NEPA Music Teachers Association.

“I felt so powerful. I’ve never felt like that before,” described Abby Butler, a performer from Pittston.

Eyewitness News’ own Chris Bohinski is a committee member for the event. Madonna Mantione was also on hand helping out as a volunteer.

Profits from the event go towards music scholarships benefiting Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association.