JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Campaign For Inclusion event Friday at the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

NEPA Inclusive held its largest fundraiser of the year bringing the community together in Jenkins Township.

The 2023 Campaign For Inclusion hopes to raise awareness about the importance of inclusion for people with diverse abilities and autism in schools, businesses, and housing throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

The event included food from iconic restaurants in the area, a live performance from the Phyllis Hopkins Trio, and a basket raffle by local businesses.

Profits from the event will continue to provide those with diverse abilities the tools they need to succeed.

“My son Benjamin is a part of nepa inclusive, he has a job coach. He is sixteen years old and they provided a sense and purpose to him. He loves being in the restaurant community so he works in Moosic and in Scranton and NEPA Inclusive provides a job coach to make that a success for him,” explained Vanessa Vargnetti Thomas co-chair for Campaign For Inclusion 2023.

Our own Mark Hiller emceed Friday’s event along with fan favorite Lizzie Breznay.