BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rain could not stop some fall festival fun from happening in part of Luzerne County.

Their annual event on Saturday in drums shifted indoors to the Butler Township Recreation Center.

Crafters, vendors, and even a bouncy house kept everyone happy.

The festival also included a costume contest, and plenty of candy, prizes, and other sweet treats.

“Senior center over here they have a bake sale going on that’s all the older people will come for all of that stuff. It’s young, old we have all ages and all types it’s great, it’s really nice for community which is why we try and do it to bring everyone together to have something fun for the fall to do,” said Tracey Smith the organizer.

All of the money raised from food sales goes toward next year’s Fall Festival in Southern Luzerne County.