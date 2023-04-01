WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— As Easter weekend approaches, children are practicing their egg hunting.

An annual Easter event was held in downtown Wilkes-Barre that got everyone excited for the upcoming holiday.

The downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association held its 14th annual Easter Egg Hunt for the children of Luzerne County.

The fun kicked off at 10 in the morning with an egg hunt and was followed by loads of fun like face painting until 1:00 p.m.

Those that came had the chance to meet the Easter bunny himself and follow him on the “bunny trail.”

A way for all downtown businesses to participate is by holding different fun activities for the kids.

“Everyone comes downtown, they get their eggs, they get their prizes, and then they can go do face painting. They have activities to do. There’s pizza to be had. Fun activities that happen at the Osterhout to gather and everywhere else we just involve the entire downtown together. The business association does a terrific job with it,” explained Mike Slusser, the special events coordinator.

