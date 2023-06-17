WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Juneteenth is this Monday, and in its honor, the (NAACP) National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held its annual cookout in Luzerne County.

People gathered at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre for the celebration.

The community event featured food, music, and games for the kids.

While many people of all backgrounds gathered for a good time, organizers discussed the meaning behind it.

“Juneteenth is the celebration not of the emancipation of enslaved peoples, but the celebration of the knowing of the emancipation of enslaved peoples,” said Daryl Lewis assistant secretary of the NAACP.

