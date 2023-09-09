HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual event is taking place this hour in Luzerne County.

The music is loud and the sun is shining plus there’s food!

It’s the 10th annual Bell’ Italia Festival and it kicked off at 10:00 am, and it has not slowed down since.

There are a ton of Italian treats here and a variety of vendors one of those vendors has been coming here for years and has made it a family tradition.

“I just like staying out here and helping out with my stand. Well, I live close here so then it’s just like a tradition, a family tradition,” said Kara Tayoun from Drums.

If you have not been down here yet, you still have a chance.

The fun and food will continue until 8:00 p.m.